KOK (KOK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $639,307.90

KOK (KOK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, KOK has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $30.33 million and approximately $639,307.90 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00028981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020231 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018884 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,688.23 or 1.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.06097539 USD and is down -6.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $733,750.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

