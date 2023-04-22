Joystick Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $8.96 million and $7,508.92 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018859 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,833.32 or 1.00049294 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04371736 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,864.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.