Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.0% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,362,000 after acquiring an additional 215,797 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Apple by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,576,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $724,567,000 after acquiring an additional 186,244 shares during the period. Actiam N.V. raised its position in Apple by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Actiam N.V. now owns 3,186,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $413,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,257 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 33,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in Apple by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 871,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $113,224,000 after acquiring an additional 419,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,337,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,114,716. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

