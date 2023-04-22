iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after acquiring an additional 200,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after acquiring an additional 516,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after acquiring an additional 544,060 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $64.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

