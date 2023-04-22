iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.98 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

