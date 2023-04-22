iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

