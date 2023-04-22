iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.54. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

