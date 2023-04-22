International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.55. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 79,150 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.96 million, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Get Rating ) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

