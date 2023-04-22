International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.55. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 79,150 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 9.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.96 million, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.70.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.
