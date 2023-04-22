International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $24,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.