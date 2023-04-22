Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 41 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $300.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

