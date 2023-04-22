INCA Investments LLC Has $40.25 Million Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises about 17.4% of INCA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $40,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 293,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 66,107 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.4 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.01. The stock had a trading volume of 392,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,108. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $96.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.0138 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 49.00%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.