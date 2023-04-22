IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 165,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of INAB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 40,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. IN8bio has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precept Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a report on Monday, April 17th.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

