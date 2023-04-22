Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,503 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

