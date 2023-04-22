Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 981.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Allstate stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.