Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $10.48 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ELV opened at $450.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.23.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.