Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.12 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,191 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xcel Energy Price Performance

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

