Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $10.32 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.90.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $156.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.29. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 71.90%.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.