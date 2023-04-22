Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,335 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after buying an additional 356,465 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $16,504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

