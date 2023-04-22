Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 162.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ResMed Price Performance

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,260 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $228.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.71. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.