Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 4,483 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Clorox worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $165.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.17. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $165.79.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

