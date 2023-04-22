Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 63,191 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,191 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

