Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $378.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $391.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.