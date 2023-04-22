Ignite Planners LLC Raises Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

