Ignite Planners LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

