Ignite Planners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $53.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

