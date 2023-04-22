ICON (ICX) One Day Volume Hits $94.37 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001120 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $295.25 million and approximately $94.37 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 954,776,210 coins and its circulating supply is 954,776,277 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 954,754,939.2650963. The last known price of ICON is 0.30920655 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $48,914,646.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

