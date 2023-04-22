Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 560,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

