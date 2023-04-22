Horizen (ZEN) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $132.16 million and $6.89 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $9.71 or 0.00035198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00133986 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001126 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,606,238 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

