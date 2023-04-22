Homestead Advisers Corp Raises Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up 2.3% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.19% of American International Group worth $87,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,455,000 after acquiring an additional 173,366 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after buying an additional 89,254 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,577,000 after buying an additional 694,978 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,751,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,583,000 after buying an additional 66,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,552,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,636,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

American International Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,912,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

