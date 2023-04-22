Homestead Advisers Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 2.0% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.11% of CSX worth $74,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after acquiring an additional 408,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CSX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after buying an additional 350,442 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.82. 25,062,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,581,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

