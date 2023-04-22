Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Short Interest Down 9.6% in March

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity at Hibbett

In other news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hibbett by 4.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $3,201,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett by 68.6% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in Hibbett by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 463,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 84,676 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of HIBB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. 222,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,479. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $730.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

