Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $180.34 million and approximately $242,276.11 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.94 or 0.00017984 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029207 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019033 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,451.99 or 1.00016149 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.95159354 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $276,898.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

