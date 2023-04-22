Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 4.2% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.1 %

RY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,577. The firm has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.95.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.