Head-To-Head Contrast: Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) versus Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A C$0.66 52.48 Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A $1.55 32.25

Alimentation Couche-Tard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of C$0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Alimentation Couche-Tard pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alimentation Couche-Tard pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Alimentation Couche-Tard shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Alimentation Couche-Tard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 1 2 0 2.67 Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 1 4 0 2.80

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus target price of C$31.10, indicating a potential downside of 10.79%. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus target price of $72.80, indicating a potential upside of 45.49%. Given Alimentation Couche-Tard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alimentation Couche-Tard is more favorable than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Summary

Alimentation Couche-Tard beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod. The Europe segment is consisted of Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, bol.com, Delhaize operations in Belgium and Luxembourg.The Other Retail segment handles the firm’s joint ventures. The Global Support Office segment represents global support office operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

