HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.25-18.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.5-64.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.60 billion.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $281.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.