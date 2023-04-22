Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Medtronic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,106,453,000 after buying an additional 608,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,750,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.22. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $111.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

