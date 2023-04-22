Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $43,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $179.97. 4,628,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $180.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.94 and its 200 day moving average is $165.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

