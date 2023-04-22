Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 6,499 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.13. 979,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,403. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $165.59.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

