Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,183 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for 1.6% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.09% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 141.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $483,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,942,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,852.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,586 shares of company stock worth $3,881,346. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

