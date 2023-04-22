Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.52

Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $2.32. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 275,600 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUPV shares. TheStreet raised Grupo Supervielle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

