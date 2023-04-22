Grin 24 Hour Volume Hits $712,516.56 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $712,516.56 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,843.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00312790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00563471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00072463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00439568 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

