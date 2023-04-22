Great Waters Wealth Management Takes $2.12 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,258 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 671,046 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 626,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 495,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.61. 1,499,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $49.64.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.