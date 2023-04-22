Great Waters Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,492,909 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,492,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,702,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS DFIC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $24.62. 1,738,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

