Great Waters Wealth Management Buys Shares of 19,137 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.0% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Loop Capital increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $483.82. 3,165,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.75. The stock has a market cap of $451.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.