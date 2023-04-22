Great Waters Wealth Management Buys New Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 326,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,197,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 3.3% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Great Waters Wealth Management owned about 1.50% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $46.57. 163,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,248. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

