Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.20

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.32. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 7,851 shares traded.

Gold Reserve Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

About Gold Reserve

(Get Rating)

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.