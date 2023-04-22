Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,600 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 483,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.23. 50,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 4.33. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

