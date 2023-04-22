Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) PT Raised to $22.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of Forestar Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.12. 109,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,662. The stock has a market cap of $852.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.80 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

