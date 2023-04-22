Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) PT Raised to $22.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.
Shares of Forestar Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.12. 109,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,662. The stock has a market cap of $852.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
