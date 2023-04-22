Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 99,745 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,955,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,745 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $100,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

