Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $241.96 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 13.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $241,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $313.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $260.46 and a 52 week high of $333.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.